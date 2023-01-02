Year In Review, 2022: How Assam Fared In Sports

Bidding adieu to the year gone by, the world welcomed 2023 with open arms and renewed hopes. Looking forward to new beginnings, let us also take some time out to look back on the highlights of the past year. In the sporting world, several moments of epic proportions brought pride and joy to the state of Assam. The people rejoiced as their favourite sportspersons shone on the grandest of stages in 2022.
From Lovlina Borgohain to Nayanmoni Saikia, Amlan Borgohain to Popy Hazarika, some have had a good year and have cemented their names on everyone’s lips, while some are still finding their feet. Nonetheless, the past year has given a glimpse into the future of Assam in the field of sports, and it’s bright. On that note, let us go back in time to take a look at the major talking points in the world of sports.
Having taken the world alight with her pace not very long ago, Hima Das did probably have a year she would not want to look back on with much fondness. However, another rising athlete did not let that shadow linger around too much. Lovlina Borgohain was the name on the lips of every Assamese alive, anywhere in the world with her heroics in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. But for sports fanatics reading this, the matter of pride doesn’t end there. What makes 2022 even more special is it that gave us a glimpse at what is to come.
Representing Assam at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Nayanmoni Saikia created history with her gold-winning foray piquing people’s interest in lawn-bowls. She became the first Assamese athlete to win gold in Commonwealth Games. For her efforts, she was bestowed with the Arjuna Award by the Centre. The Assam government also made promoted her to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).
Boxing seems to be the calling for most Assam-born athletes these days. Following up on her Olympics triumph, Lovlina Borgohain was touted as the one to look out for in the CWG 22. That was not be, however, she did not end the year on a blank. Picking up the gold in Asian Boxing Championship and National Boxing Championship, she let the world know that this is just the beginning. Lovlina also secured the top spot in the 36th National Games in the year 2022.
Boxer Ankushita Boro had an excellent year with her gold-winning antics in the National Games and a silver medal in the National Boxing Championships. Not only that, she also won several other major honours in the year. Similarly, Jamuna Boro and Pwilao Basumatary won the bronze medal in National Games. Jamuna Boro also won a silver medal at the Elorda Cup held in Kazakhstan in 2022.
Among male athletes, Shiva Thapa’s disappointment in CWG 22 was followed up by winning a silver medal in the Asian Boxing Championship. He was also one of the highlights of the tournament with his sixth medal winning foray in the tournament.
One of the brightest spots for Assam this year was Amlan Borgohain, who became the fastest person in India. He won two gold medals in the National Games apart from his many other successes in the year. Amlan broke the record on the National Sports Day. In both 200 m and 100 m events, he became the fastest person in the entire country.
Hima Das did have a year to forget but nothing can be taken away from the ‘Dhing Express’, who will surely shake off the losses and bring her mojo back.
Swimming
Swimming was one of the most successful sports for Assam with many swimmers registering successful dives. The Assam swimming contingent at the 36th National Games brought back six medals. Astha Choudhury won gold in 100 m butterfly event. She also broke her own national record set earlier.
Shivangi Sarma from Assam won gold in the 100 m freestyle event. While Astha Choudhury won one gold and one silver medal, Shivangi Sarma brought back a gold and a bronze medal from the tournament. The duo shined in the 72nd National Aquatic Championships in Guwahati as well. Shivangi Sarma won three gold medals and Astha Choudhury bagged one gold and two silver medals.
Moving ahead, Assam’s Bikram Changmai won two silver medals at the National Games. He was alongside Jahnabi Kashyap, Dishant Buragohain, Manash Pratim Baishya, Angshuman Kashyap and several others who held Assam’s pride high in the swimming pool.
Cycling
The Assam cycling team won the bronze medal in the Cycling Championship that was organized towards the end of the year in the state. Chayanika Gogoi shined for the state and bagged the silver medal in the National Games. These are baby steps for the state in the sport and more success is sure to follow.
In 2022, Hriday Hazarika bagged the silver at the 65th National Shooting Championship held in Kerala. The former Junior World Champion won the medal in the 10 m Rifles event.
Wushu
Sanma Brahma, Rangila Daimari and Sanjeev Kumar had silver and bronze winning standings in the National Games in Wushu, representing Assam. Similarly, the state’s performance in the North East Olympic Games, 2022 and North East Zone Khelo India Women's Wushu tournaments were exemplary.
Weightlifting
Assam’s Popy Hazarika bagged gold in weightlifting the 2022 Khelo India Women’s Games. She then bagged Assam’s only medal in the National Games organised in Gujarat. Hazarika won the silver medal in the women’s 59 kilograms category. In the North East Olympic Games 2022 organised in Shillong, the team from Assam won five golds out of a total of 13 medals.
Football
The Indian Super League (ISL) has brought some glamour to football in India and even though NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC) based out of Guwahati is not the most successful in the history of the tournament, Assamese athletes are slowly carving a niche for themselves playing for other outfits in the league. At least 12 footballers from Assam are representing various teams in the ISL.
Holicharan Narzary, who plays for Hyderabad FC is showing his abilities to the fullest. Narzary scored four goals in the 2021-22 season and has already scored three in this year’s edition of the ISL.
Apart from him, the other players from Assam are Pranjal Bhumij, Rakesh Pradhan, Vinit Rai, Nabin Rabha, Gaurav Bora, Pragyan Sundar Gogoi, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Nikhil Deka, Aman Chetri, Baoringdao Bodo and others. Among them, Pragyan Sundar Gogoi, Parthib Sundar Gogoi and Nikhil Deka represent NEUFC.
For die hard cricket fans, 2022 was an exceptional year for Assam. In domestic cricket, Assam reached the semi-final of the Vijay Hazare trophy. The Assam cricket team toppled many heavyweights to reach the semi-finals and won the hearts of fans. However, coming up against Maharashtra, it proved to be a test too tough for the team from Assam and they bowed out after putting up a brave fight to attract the attention of the nation.
Apart from Riyan Parag, who is already a household name, Kunal Saikia, Swarupam Purkayastha, Rajjakuddin Ahmed and others showed grit and exemplary skill throughout.
Parag also starred in the recent Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad as Assam defeated them in a thrilling encounter. Coming to the T20 format in Indian domestic cricket, Assam also had a splendid tournament in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Assam’s representation in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was a major event as former Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Secretary, Devajit Saikia was elected as the new Joint Secretary of the central cricket governing body.
Capital city Guwahati played host to an international match in the year after a long time, bringing entertainment in its best form for the cricket lovers. India played South Africa in a T20 match which was won by the men in blue. Following a comedy of errors that culminated in the match between India and Sri Lanka being abandoned, albeit rain played a major spoil sport; this was the first international match after a long time. Guwahati is also set to host another international match against Sri Lanka this month.