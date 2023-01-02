Year In Review, 2022: How Assam Fared In Sports

Bidding adieu to the year gone by, the world welcomed 2023 with open arms and renewed hopes. Looking forward to new beginnings, let us also take some time out to look back on the highlights of the past year. In the sporting world, several moments of epic proportions brought pride and joy to the state of Assam. The people rejoiced as their favourite sportspersons shone on the grandest of stages in 2022.

From Lovlina Borgohain to Nayanmoni Saikia, Amlan Borgohain to Popy Hazarika, some have had a good year and have cemented their names on everyone’s lips, while some are still finding their feet. Nonetheless, the past year has given a glimpse into the future of Assam in the field of sports, and it’s bright. On that note, let us go back in time to take a look at the major talking points in the world of sports.

Having taken the world alight with her pace not very long ago, Hima Das did probably have a year she would not want to look back on with much fondness. However, another rising athlete did not let that shadow linger around too much. Lovlina Borgohain was the name on the lips of every Assamese alive, anywhere in the world with her heroics in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. But for sports fanatics reading this, the matter of pride doesn’t end there. What makes 2022 even more special is it that gave us a glimpse at what is to come.

Commonwealth Games 2022

Representing Assam at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Nayanmoni Saikia created history with her gold-winning foray piquing people’s interest in lawn-bowls. She became the first Assamese athlete to win gold in Commonwealth Games. For her efforts, she was bestowed with the Arjuna Award by the Centre. The Assam government also made promoted her to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).