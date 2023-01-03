Year In Review 2022: Events That Defined Indian Politics

2022 was an eventful year in regards to India’s political scenario as after two years, things had come back to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic ruined the world for two years.

Starting from the state legislative elections in February 2022, the year witnessed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) fight to maintain the dominance in the Parliament and State assemblies, while the Opposition, especially the Congress, had continued to struggle against the BJP.

Though most of the major parties had their ups and downs this year, it was the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that made the year a memorable one by clinching Punjab Assembly and increasing its Rajya Sabha tally.

In 2022, legislative assembly elections were held in the states of Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Congress emerged victorious in Himachal Pradesh, while AAP retained power in Punjab and the BJP continued its dominance in the five other states.

BJP’s Massive Victory in Gujarat

The BJP which hasn't lost an election in Gujarat since 1995, has crossed an all-time record of 149 seats as it won 156 out of 182 seats in the 2022 assembly election. The saffron party has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years but has never won an election with such a massive mandate. Meanwhile, the Congress won 17 seats followed by AAP with five seats, independent candidates with three seats while Samajwadi Party with one seat.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, too, scripted history by winning the Ghatlodia constituency by a record margin of about 1,92,000 votes. This constituency has given Gujarat two of its chief ministers - Anandiben Patel and the current CM.

On December 12, Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second straight term.