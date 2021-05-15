Top Stories

SAKP Secretary Mrinal Das Succumbs to COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad Secretary Mrinal Das Succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Mrinal Das has been admitted to GMCH since May 9 under oxygen support and was in critical care after being detected with COVID-19. Earlier Das was admitted to a city-based private hospital but after his health deteriorated he was shifted to GMCH.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condoled the death of Das and expressed grief towards the bereaved family. The Chief Minister in a tweet in Assamese said, “সদৌ অসম কৰ্মচাৰী পৰিষদৰ সম্পাদক প্ৰধান মৃণাল দাসৰ বিয়োগত মাননীয় মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী @himantabiswa ই গভীৰ শোক প্ৰকাশ কৰিছে। মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীয়ে প্ৰয়াত দাসৰ বিদেহ আত্মাৰ সদগতি কামনা কৰাৰ লগতে শোকসন্তপ্ত পৰিয়ালবৰ্গলৈ গভীৰ সমবেদনা জ্ঞাপন কৰিছে।”

Notably, Assam on Friday reported 4,078 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 41,978. The positivity rate was 9. 26 per cent.

The state also recorded 4,168 discharges and 76 Covid-related deaths.

A total of 44,057 tests were detected today, of which, 1, 107 new cases were recorded in Kamrup Metro, 352 cases in Dibrugarh, 323 cases in Kamrup Rural, and 224 cases in Nagaon.

Meanwhile, with a recovery rate of 85.80 per cent, the recoveries have touched 2,74,247.

District wise deaths today have been registered from Kamrup Metro (20), Tinsukia (6), Kamrup Rural (5), Kokrajhar (5), Barpeta (4), Dibrugarh (4), Nalbari (4), Sonitpur (4), Karbi Anglong (3), South Salmara (3), Baksa (2), Bongaigaon (2), Goalpara (2), Karimganj (2), Nagaon (2), Cachar (1), Chirang (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Golaghat (1), Jorhat (1), Lakhimpur (1), Sivasagar (1).

