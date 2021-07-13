Covid 19NationalTop Stories

Serum Institute To Manufacture Sputnik Vaccine In September

By Pratidin Bureau

Russian Direct Investment Fund announced on Tuesday that the Serum Institute of India will start production of the Sputnik vaccine in September.

The first batch will be manufactured by SII’s facilities.

“The first batch of Sputnik vaccine is expected to be produced at SII’s facilities in September,” RDIF said in a statement.

The parties intend to produce over 300 million doses of the vaccine in India per year, it added.

“As part of the technical transfer process, SII has already received cell and vector samples from the Gamaleya Center. With their import approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the cultivation process has begun,” RDIF said.

