Shillong: IED Bomb Found At NPP Office

Amidst Vice President Venkaiyah Naidu’s visit to Meghalaya, an IED bomb was found at the National People’s Party (NPP) office in Lower Lachumiere area in Shillong on Moday. The banned outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has claimed responsibility for the attempted bombing on Facebook.

Sainkupar Nongtraw who runs the Facebook page, is believed to be the publicity secretary of the banned militant faction. HNLC stated that the bag contained IED bomb in its claim on Facebook.

The bomb squad has rushed to the spot and investigations are on following the detection of the bomb. All movement of people and vehicles has been restricted within 100 meter radius until the area is declared safe.

ALSO READ: Heroin Worth Rs 1.03 Cr Seized In Mizoram