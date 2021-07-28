Sipajhar: 3 BDOs, 2 Junior Engineers Allegedly Involved In 100 Crore Scam

The Chief Minister Supervision Cell carried a campaign in Sipajhar of Assam where 3 Block Development Officers were interrogated in connection to a Rs. 100 crore scam.

The campaign was carried out on Wednesday at the Block Development Office in Sipajhar by the Chief Minister Supervision Cell.

The three BDOs who have been allegedly involved in the Rs. 100 crore scam has been identified as Kishor Baruah, Atul Chandra Borah and Pradeep Choudhury.

According to sources, two junior engineers were specially interrogated in relation with the case.

As per sources, the three BDOs and the two junior engineers who have been interrogated are involved in a huge scam of Rs. 100 crore.