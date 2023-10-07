100 medals: PM to Host and Interact With the Asian Games Contingent on Oct 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the exceptional athletes whose unwavering dedication and extraordinary performances have led to this momentous occasion.

In his official X handle, the Prime Minister wrote, "A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India. Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes."