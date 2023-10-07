100 medals: PM to Host and Interact With the Asian Games Contingent on Oct 10
India is basking in the glory of a monumental achievement as the country celebrates reaching a historic milestone of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games 2023.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the exceptional athletes whose unwavering dedication and extraordinary performances have led to this momentous occasion.
In his official X handle, the Prime Minister wrote, "A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India. Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes."
Each awe-inspiring display of talent and determination has not only etched its place in history but also swelled the hearts of millions with immense pride. Prime Minister Modi lauded this incredible feat, recognizing it as a landmark accomplishment for India.
The remarkable milestone was sealed when the women's kabaddi team secured the 100th medal by triumphing over Chinese Taipei with a thrilling score of 26-25 in a closely contested match.
In recognition of this outstanding achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his plan to host the victorious Indian contingent on October 10, celebrating their extraordinary contributions to the nation's sporting legacy. This achievement is a testament to India's growing prominence on the international sports stage.