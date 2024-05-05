12 Northeasterners Among India's 26 World Cup Probables | Read to Know More

Parthib Sundar Gogoi, hailing from Assam, joins 11 other skilled footballers from Northeast India in the initial 26-probable roster for the Indian football team's Bhubaneswar camp. This camp is in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 matches against Kuwait and Qatar. Head coach Igor Stimac unveiled the first batch of 26 probables, with another list expected soon.