12 Northeasterners Among India's 26 World Cup Probables | Read to Know More

Parthib Sundar Gogoi, hailing from Assam, joins 11 other skilled footballers from Northeast India in the initial 26-probable roster for the Indian football team's Bhubaneswar camp. This camp is in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 matches against Kuwait and Qatar. Head coach Igor Stimac unveiled the first batch of 26 probables, with another list expected soon.
The selected Northeast players include Lalchungnunga, Edmund Lalrindika, and Isak Vanlalruatfela from Mizoram, alongside Roshan Singh Naorem, Imran Khan, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Suresh Singh Wangjam, David Lalhlansanga, and Jerry Lalrinzuala from Manipur.
Preparations are set to kick off in Odisha's capital on May 10, with the Blue Tigers gearing up to face Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6, followed by a clash against Qatar in Doha on June 11.
Currently holding the second spot in Group A with four points from four matches, India aims to secure qualification for Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, eyeing a spot in the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.
The first list of 26 probables for the Bhubaneswar camp:
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
Defenders: Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga (Mizoram), Muhammad Hammad, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem (Manipur).
Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika (Mizoram), Imran Khan (Manipur), Isak Vanlalruatfela (Mizoram), Jeakson Singh Thounaojam (Manipur), Mahesh Singh Naorem (Manipur), Mohammad Yasir (Manipur), Nandhakumar Sekar, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Suresh Singh Wangjam (Manipur), Vibin Mohanan.
Forwards: David Lalhlansanga (Manipur), Jithin Madathil Subran, Jerry Lalrinzuala (Mizoram), Parthib Sundar Gogoi (Assam), Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri.