FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024: Tashkent, Andijan & Bukhara to Host Prestigious Event

Futsal has grown greatly in Uzbekistan over the last decade. The national team participated in the FIFA Futsal World Cup for the first time in 2016 and reached the knockout stage at the 2021 edition, when they were edged out in the last 16 following a 9-8 defeat to IR Iran in one of the most memorable matches in the tournament’s history. The White Wolves have finished as runners-up at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup on four occasions and have graced the podium in the continental competition’s last five editions, finishing third at this year’s instalment.