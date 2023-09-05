15-Player Indian Squad Announced for Cricket World Cup 2023

The 15-player squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup was announced on Tuesday.
India captain Rohit Sharma and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the squad during a press conference held today.
Captain Rohit Sharma leads the batting group, with Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav all named, as well as Ishan Kishan who provides another keeping option. All-rounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur have also been named in an emphasis on batting options.
Rahul injured his thigh earlier in the year at the IPL, though has been training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, and will likely join his India teammates during the latter stages of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. With Rahul in the squad, Sanju Samson has missed out, as well as Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna as other omissions.
After showing no signs of injury upon his return, Jasprit Bumrah spearheads the bowling group, with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj likely the first-choice pace group. Kuldeep Yadav is the side’s leading spin option.
The deadline to submit the World Cup squad to the ICC is September 5, but the teams can make changes until September 28 without needing an approval from the ICC.
India will start its World Cup campaign with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8.
The Indian squad includes: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.