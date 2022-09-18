Assam DGP Seeks Response From Guwahati Police Over Victor Das' Arrest

Director General of Assam Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Sunday sought a response from Guwahati Police over the controversy that erupted following the arrest of Victor Das.

DGP Mahanta said today that he has written a letter to Guwahati Police seeking an answer on the matter.

He said, “I have written to the Guwahati police regarding the arrest of Victor Das. I am awaiting their response.”

It may be noted that the Gauhati High Court had on September 16 granted interim bail to Victor Das.

Das had been taken into custody by Guwahati police on September 99 following his allegations of corruption in the recruitment process to fill around 26,000 vacant Grade III and Grade IV state government positions, exams for which had taken place recently.

Police had said that he had been arrested on charges of spreading false rumors and that he had not been able to provide any evidence during interrogation.