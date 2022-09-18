Assam DGP Seeks Response From Guwahati Police Over Victor Das' Arrest

Director General of Assam Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Sunday sought a response from Guwahati Police over the controversy that erupted following the arrest of Victor Das.
DGP Mahanta said today that he has written a letter to Guwahati Police seeking an answer on the matter.
He said, “I have written to the Guwahati police regarding the arrest of Victor Das. I am awaiting their response.”
It may be noted that the Gauhati High Court had on September 16 granted interim bail to Victor Das.
Das had been taken into custody by Guwahati police on September 99 following his allegations of corruption in the recruitment process to fill around 26,000 vacant Grade III and Grade IV state government positions, exams for which had taken place recently.
Police had said that he had been arrested on charges of spreading false rumors and that he had not been able to provide any evidence during interrogation.
He was booked under sections 120B, 153, 153A, 384 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
It came to the fore later that Victor Das ran a coaching institute in Guwahati. He had made claims that a group of people were demanding Rs 3-8 lakhs for the posts.
Das further alleged the involvement of former MLAs in the aforementioned scam.
Following his arrest, police also questioned several students of his institute who corroborated to Das’ story. They said that they had received calls offering jobs.
Meanwhile, at the same time, the arrest of a gang of brokers in the city who allegedly offered jobs for money, catapulted the matter of Victor Das’ arrest to scrutiny.
Taking cue from the series of incidents, opposition parties in Assam have lashed out at the Himanta Biswa Sarma led government accusing it of trying to “suppress the truth”.