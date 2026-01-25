3rd T20I: India Claim Series With 8-Wicket Win in Guwahati

India produced a breathtaking batting display to dismantle New Zealand by chasing down a 154-run target in just 10 overs in the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, taking an unassailable 3–0 lead in the five-match series.

The chase began on a shaky note as opener Sanju Samson was dismissed for a golden duck by Matt Henry on the first ball. However, any hopes of a comeback for New Zealand were swiftly erased as Ishan Kishan counterattacked with two sixes and a boundary in the same over. Kishan then joined forces with Abhishek Sharma to plunder 16 runs off Jacob Duffy, taking India to 32/1.

India’s assault intensified as Kyle Jamieson conceded 17 runs in the third over, with the hosts racing to 49/1 and bringing up their fastest-ever team fifty in just 3.1 overs, surpassing the previous record of 3.4 overs against Bangladesh in 2023. Kishan was dismissed for a brisk 28 off 13 balls by Ish Sodhi in the fourth over, but the momentum never dipped.

Abhishek Sharma reached a scintillating half-century off just 14 balls — the second-fastest by an Indian in T20Is after Yuvraj Singh’s iconic 12-ball fifty in 2007 — and joint third-fastest among full member nations. India smashed 94/2 by the end of the powerplay, the highest powerplay total ever against New Zealand, and their second-fastest overall. At the end of nine overs, India were cruising at 139/2.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav completed his 25th T20I half-century off 25 balls and remained unbeaten on 57 off 26 deliveries. Abhishek Sharma finished on a sensational 68* off 20 balls as India sealed the chase in the 10th over.

Earlier, New Zealand were restricted to 153/9 after opting to bat. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi shared seven wickets, with Bumrah claiming 3/17. Harshit Rana struck early by removing Devon Conway for 1, while Pandya dismissed Rachin Ravindra for 4. Glenn Phillips (48) and Mark Chapman (32) steadied the innings, but Bishnoi broke the partnership and later removed Phillips, finishing with 2/18. Mitchell Santner added a fighting 27 before Bumrah wrapped up the innings in the final over.

Scores At A Glance:

New Zealand 153/9 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 48, Mark Chapman 32; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17)

India 155/2 in 10 overs (Abhishek Sharma 68*, Suryakumar Yadav 57*)