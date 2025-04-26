Desperate KKR Host Confident PBKS in High-Stakes IPL Showdown

With the IPL 2025 playoff race heating up, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) find themselves battling on multiple fronts: form, confidence, and time. Having squandered a golden opportunity against Punjab Kings (PBKS) just ten days ago — when chasing a modest 112 — KKR’s title defence now hangs precariously by a thread.

Advertisment

A stunning collapse to 95 all out against PBKS, followed by a bruising defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT), has left KKR with little margin for error. They now need to win five of their remaining six matches to realistically keep their playoff hopes alive.

For PBKS, the landscape is far rosier. That dramatic win over KKR marked a pivotal moment in their campaign, propelling them into the group of frontrunners. With five wins in eight matches, PBKS now require just three more victories from their remaining six fixtures to virtually seal a playoff spot — though the ghost of 2014, their last playoff appearance, looms large.

The contrast between the two sides is stark. KKR — despite eight players from last year’s championship core — have lacked the firepower and fluency that once defined them. Their record at Eden Gardens has plummeted from a dominant 71% win rate in 2024 to a dismal 25% in 2025. PBKS, meanwhile, look sharper across departments, with a resurgent bowling attack and in-form top order giving them a clear edge.

Form Guide

KKR: LLWLW

PBKS: LWWLW

Spotlight: Venkatesh Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR’s unwavering faith in Venkatesh Iyer is being tested like never before. Retained ahead of Shubman Gill in 2022 and heavily backed in the 2025 auction, Venkatesh’s returns — three single-digit scores in six innings — have been underwhelming. His challenge on Saturday: overcoming Marco Jansen, who has dismissed him thrice in four innings.

On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal has turned the tide for PBKS. After a slow start, the veteran leg-spinner has claimed seven wickets in his last three outings, including a decisive four-wicket haul against KKR. His return to traditional strengths — flight, dip, and clever variations — has reenergized PBKS’ middle-overs attack.

Team News

For KKR, changes are unlikely despite two consecutive defeats. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is set to retain his spot as opener, with a decision pending between Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson, and Anrich Nortje for the fourth overseas slot.

Probable KKR XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje/Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

For PBKS, Glenn Maxwell could replace Marcus Stoinis, offering an off-spin option against KKR’s left-hander-heavy line-up.

Probable PBKS XI:

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis/Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Big Question

With KKR averaging just 19 for the first wicket this season — the lowest among all teams — is it time to rethink Sunil Narine's role at the top?

Pitch and Conditions

The same pitch used during KKR’s defeat to GT will host Saturday’s clash. Despite Kolkata’s traditionally chase-friendly conditions, spinners found substantial assistance last time. Expect a tempting call at the toss to bat first.

Stats and Trivia

KKR's middle-order average (20.47) is the worst this season; PBKS’ (23.90) is only marginally better.

Shreyas Iyer averages an imposing 119 away but a paltry 6.25 at home.

PBKS boast the best powerplay run rate (10.67) but are joint-lowest in powerplay wickets (10).

Since 2022, KKR have lost all seven games where both Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have gone wicketless.

What They Said

"Yes, definitely we can make playoffs. If you look at history, even Mumbai had a bad start and now they're flying. We need to have that same mindset."— Moeen Ali, on KKR’s playoff hopes

"Shreyas has shown real hunger and is ready to accept every challenge. His hard work behind the scenes is now visible."— Sunil Joshi, PBKS spin-bowling coach, on Shreyas Iyer’s growth

Verdict:

Punjab Kings have the momentum, while Kolkata Knight Riders cling to mathematical possibilities. Saturday's clash at Eden Gardens may well decide whose dream stays alive — and whose slips away.