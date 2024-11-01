3rd Test: Indian Batters Struggle as New Zealand’s Spinners Shine on Day 1

Despite the early setbacks, Young and Daryl Mitchell formed a gritty 87-run partnership, frustrating India’s bowlers with a series of sweeps and reverse sweeps. Just as New Zealand seemed poised for a strong position, Jadeja’s persistence paid off in the 45th over as Young nicked one to Rohit Sharma at slip, departing after a well-made 71. With dust rising off the pitch, Jadeja seized the moment, dismissing Tom Blundell and dismantling the middle and lower order with skillful variations. He claimed five wickets for 65 runs in his 22-over spell, his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Sundar provided strong support, finishing with four wickets as New Zealand folded for 235 in the 66th over.