Gautam Gambhir Defends India's Prowess Against Spin

Santner has been a standout for New Zealand, taking 13 wickets at an average of 12.08, including two five-wicket hauls. His spin mastery was especially evident in the second Test in Pune, where he claimed 7/53 in India’s first innings. Despite Washington Sundar's strong comeback with a 7/59 performance that dismantled New Zealand’s middle order in the first innings, India fell short. The hosts managed just 156 runs in response to New Zealand’s 259, with Ravindra Jadeja top-scoring at 38. New Zealand, bolstered by captain Tom Latham’s 86, posted 255 in their second innings, setting India a daunting 359-run chase. Despite a determined 77-run knock by Yashasvi Jaiswal, India fell short, bowled out for 245 and losing by 114 runs.