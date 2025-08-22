5 RR Players Featured in Wisden’s Top 40 Young Cricketers; Yashasvi Tops the List

Five players from the Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), have been named in Wisden’s prestigious list of the world’s top 40 young cricketers for this year. Notably, Rajasthan Royals is the only IPL team to have five players featured, underlining the franchise’s emphasis on nurturing young talent.

Advertisment

Leading the pack is Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has claimed the top spot on the list. His rapid rise on the international stage has inspired many emerging cricketers across India. Also featured is Riyan Parag, the Royals’ captain and a proud son of Assam, who secured 27th position on the list.

In addition, other notable Royals stars include South African duo Luan de Pretorius, who ranked 5th, and Kwena Mafaka, who came in 8th. Meanwhile, India’s rising sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi from the IPL’s Rajasthan Royals made his mark at 16th position. The Royals’ focus on identifying and promoting emerging global talent remains a cornerstone of their strategy.

On this achievement, Rajasthan Royals Cricket Director Kumar Sangakkara said:

"Having five of our players recognized by Wisden is a proud moment for the team. It reflects our commitment to scouting, nurturing, and developing the best young cricketing talent in the world. We are thrilled and motivated to support each of them on their journey."

Also Read: Guwahati to Kick Off ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 with India vs Sri Lanka