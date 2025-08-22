Guwahati to Kick Off ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 with India vs Sri Lanka

Guwahati is set to take center stage in the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 as the city will host the tournament opener on September 30, featuring a high-voltage clash between India and Sri Lanka.

Adding to the excitement, this marks the first time Guwahati will host multiple Women’s World Cup matches, giving cricket fans in the northeast a chance to witness world-class action:

October 3: England vs South Africa

October 7: England vs Bangladesh

October 10: New Zealand vs Bangladesh

The city’s prominence in the tournament doesn’t end here. Guwahati's ACA Barsapara Stadium is also among the shortlisted venues for a semi-final on October 29, promising more thrilling encounters for fans.

Cricket enthusiasts in Guwahati are gearing up for a festival of elite women’s cricket, ready to cheer on teams and create unforgettable sporting memories.

