5th Guwahati District Karate Championship 2025 to Kick Off Today

Guwahati will witness a major congregation of karate talent this weekend as the 5th Guwahati District Karate Championship 2025 kicks off at the DTRP Indoor Stadium, Ulubari, on Saturday.

Organised by the Karate Association of Guwahati under the aegis of the All Assam Karate Association and recognised by the Assam Olympic Association, the two-day championship will feature participants from 49 clubs across the city. Over 1,500 athletes and technical officials are expected to gather for the event, making it one of the largest district-level karate meets in recent years.

The competition will be held across multiple categories — Sub-Junior, Cadet, Junior, Under-21, and Senior — for both boys and girls. Apart from showcasing their skills and discipline, participants will also be vying for selection to upcoming zonal and state-level championships.

Continuing its tradition, the Karate Association of Guwahati will honour the “Best Club” of the tournament. From this year onwards, the award will be presented in memory of late Ranjit Kalita, a distinguished karateka and coach.

The opening ceremony on Saturday will also pay tribute to late Ranjit Kalita and late Champak Deka. As part of the programme, the Association will hand over financial assistance to the bereaved families.

With top talent, heartfelt tributes, and fierce competition, the championship promises to be a celebration of both sportsmanship and the spirit of karate in Guwahati.

