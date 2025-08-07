Told to ‘Shut Up And...’: Lovlina Borgohain Alleges Humiliation by BFI Official

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain has levelled serious allegations of gender-based misconduct and humiliation against a senior official of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) during a virtual meeting held on July 8 under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

According to reports, Lovlina has filed a formal two-page complaint addressed to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Sports Authority of India (SAI) Director-General Hari Ranjan Rao, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), officials of TOPS, and the BFI. In her letter, she alleged that Col (Retd) Arun Malik, who currently serves as the BFI’s executive director and is a member of its interim committee, behaved in a hostile and demeaning manner after she requested the inclusion of her personal coach, Pranamika Boro, for an upcoming training trip to Europe.

“Told to Shut Up and Obey”

Recalling the incident, Lovlina wrote, “The official meeting on July 8 left me shattered. Mr Arun Malik raised his voice at me, spoke in a tone laced with hostility and disrespect, and unambiguously told me to ‘shut up, lower your head, and do as we say.’”

She described the exchange as not just offensive but also “deeply gendered in its aggression and tone.” In her words, “At a place where I expected dignity and professionalism, I was belittled and silenced. It was more than a personal slight — it was an insult to every woman athlete striving to be heard and respected, both inside and outside the ring.”

BFI Responds, Denies Allegations

Responding to the allegations, Col Arun Malik denied any wrongdoing. In an official statement, he said that the meeting in question was conducted in a “thoroughly professional” manner and was attended by representatives from SAI and TOPS. He added that a recording of the session exists and has been shared with concerned authorities for review.

“Lovlina is one of India’s most decorated athletes, and we hold her in the highest regard. All issues she raised were dealt with as per BFI’s standard protocols, which apply equally to all athletes, without exception,” Malik stated.

Inquiry Committee Formed, Findings Awaited

In response to the complaint, the Indian Olympic Association has constituted a three-member inquiry panel to investigate the matter. The committee includes TOPS CEO Nachhatar Singh Johal, veteran Olympian Sharath Kamal, and a female legal expert. While the panel was initially expected to submit its report within two weeks, no public update has been shared so far.

Meanwhile, a parallel inquiry is also being carried out by the SAI’s TEAMS division, headed by Ritu Pathik.