₹60 Crore Prize Pool, ₹58 Crore Bonus—Is Cricket More About Performance or Payouts?

India's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has reinforced its dominance in world cricket, but the staggering cash rewards raise questions about the commercialized nature of modern cricket. While the Men in Blue walked away with a hefty ₹20 crore in prize money, the ₹58 crore reward from the BCCI signals an unprecedented financial backing in the sport.

The tournament, returning after eight years, saw India chase down New Zealand’s 252-run target with calculated precision at the Dubai International Stadium. However, beyond the on-field heroics, the financial aspect looms large. The total prize pool of ₹60 crore ($6.9 million) dwarfs previous editions, with even the lowest-ranked teams pocketing a minimum of ₹1 crore.

Cricket’s Evolution: Sport or Business?

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money breakdown

With Indian cricket at its peak, this victory cements the team's global dominance. But does such massive financial support create an uneven playing field? Can other nations compete with India's financial clout, or is cricket becoming an industry where money dictates success?

Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, India displayed resilience, starting with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh, a commanding victory against Pakistan, and a semi-final triumph over Australia. While their performance was exemplary, the bigger question remains—is cricket still a gentleman’s game, or has it evolved into a commercial empire?

As the dust settles on India's triumph, the debate intensifies: Is Indian cricket on the verge of an era-defining dynasty, or is this just another chapter in an increasingly commercialized sport?

