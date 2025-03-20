Champions’ Payday! BCCI Awards INR 58 Crore to Team India for ICC Triumph

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has awarded a staggering INR 58 Crore cash reward to Team India following their commanding victory at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This generous recognition celebrates the unwavering commitment of the players, coaching and support staff, and the Men’s Selection Committee.

Under the inspiring leadership of Captain Rohit Sharma, India showcased their cricketing dominance throughout the tournament. They cruised through the group stage with four commanding victories. Starting with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh, India continued their momentum with another six-wicket triumph against Pakistan. They then overcame New Zealand by 44 runs before sealing a spot in the final with a four-wicket victory over Australia.

Roger Binny, President, BCCI, expressed his pride: “Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special, and this reward reflects Team India’s excellence on the global stage. This marks our second ICC trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup triumph, highlighting India’s robust cricketing ecosystem.”

Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, emphasized the strategic execution behind the team’s dominance: “This victory is a testament to years of hard work. India’s top ranking in white-ball cricket has been validated, and we’re confident that the team will continue to raise the bar in the years ahead.”

Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI, praised the team’s composure: “The players' remarkable performances throughout the tournament inspire aspiring cricketers. Their success is a reflection of India's cricketing foundation, built on skill, toughness, and a winning mentality.”

Prabhtej Bhatia, Treasurer, BCCI, echoed the sentiment of dedication and excellence: “This cash prize honors the tireless efforts of our players and staff. The BCCI remains committed to providing the best resources to ensure India’s continued dominance in global cricket.”

Finally, Rohan Gauns Dessai, Honorary Joint Secretary, BCCI, celebrated the final's excitement: “The final against New Zealand was a spectacular game, bringing immense joy to the nation. This victory underscores the strength of India’s cricketing system, and we’ll continue to strengthen it for future triumphs.”

