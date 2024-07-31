63rd Subroto Cup Set to Kick Off with Record Participation and New Categories

This year’s tournament introduces the Sub-Junior Boys (Under 15) category for the first time, expanding the scope and inclusivity of the competition. The announcement was made at a press event held at the Akash Officer’s Mess in New Delhi, where Air Marshal RK Anand VSM, Vice Chairman of the Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES), and Paralympic legend Dr. Deepa Malik were present as the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, respectively.