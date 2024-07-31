63rd Subroto Cup Set to Kick Off with Record Participation and New Categories

The 63rd edition of the prestigious Subroto Cup International Football Tournament is poised to commence on August 5th, featuring the highest level of participation in the tournament’s history.
With 111 teams competing across three categories—Junior Boys, Junior Girls, and Sub-Junior Boys—the tournament promises an exhilarating display of youth football talent. The event will be hosted in New Delhi NCR and Bengaluru from August 5th to September 11th.
This year’s tournament introduces the Sub-Junior Boys (Under 15) category for the first time, expanding the scope and inclusivity of the competition. The announcement was made at a press event held at the Akash Officer’s Mess in New Delhi, where Air Marshal RK Anand VSM, Vice Chairman of the Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES), and Paralympic legend Dr. Deepa Malik were present as the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour, respectively.
The tournament, named after Air Marshal Subroto Mukherjee, who initiated the idea in 1960 to promote grassroots sports, will see its first phase with the Junior Girls (Under 17) matches in New Delhi NCR starting August 5th. The Sub-Junior Boys (Under 15) matches will begin in Bengaluru on August 19th, followed by the Junior Boys (Under 17) category from September 2nd in New Delhi NCR.
Air Marshal RK Anand emphasized the historic nature of this edition, noting the unprecedented number of participating teams and the tournament’s role in providing a significant platform for young athletes. He extended his congratulations to all the qualifying teams and encouraged them to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship.
Notably, teams from Ladakh and Punjab will make their debut in the tournament, marking a new high in regional representation. International participation includes teams from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, further enhancing the tournament's global appeal.
The matches will be held at prominent venues, including Ambedkar Stadium and Tejas Football Ground in New Delhi, and various locations in Bengaluru. With over 200 matches scheduled, this year's tournament promises to be a grand celebration of youth football.
The tournament schedule is as follows:
Junior Girls (U-17): August 5th – 14th
Sub-Junior Boys (U-15): August 19th – 28th
Junior Boys (U-17): September 2nd – 11th
The opening ceremony will take place on August 5th, with subsequent finals and closing events set for August 14th, August 28th, and September 11th, respectively.