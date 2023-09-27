Subroto Cup Final: Jharkhand’s St. Patrick’s High School Defend Junior Girls Title

St. Patrick’s High School, Gumla in Jharkhand defended their title in the 62nd Subroto Cup Junior (U 17) Girls Inter School International Football Tournament defeating G.S.S.S Alakhpura, Bhiwani, Haryana 3-0 in an exciting final played at the Dr. B.R Ambedkar Stadium.
Anita Dungdung scored twice while Shaulina Dang scored the third for the winners. Air Marshal A.P Singh PVSM, AVSM, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, who had kindly consented to be the Chief Guest, presented the trophy to the winning team.
Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal A.P Singh PVSM, AVSM, Vice Chief of the Air Staff said, “The tournament is an ideal arena for the children to enhance their playing skills and to interact with each other culturally and socially. This sporting event is conducted every year with a vision to inculcate sportsman spirit and provide an incredible opportunity to the school children across the country to showcase their talent at such a national platform and more importantly as we saw today, to the girls of the country. I congratulate all the participating teams, especially the finalists for such an exciting final for everyone”.
There were several awards including cash prizes, given out at the end of the final. The Fair Play Trophy and cheque of Rs. 50,000 was presented to Vasant Valley School, New Delhi by W/O Late HFO V.N Singh. Suraj Muni of St. Patrick’s High School, Jharkhand was awarded the Safe Hand Trophy for the best goalkeeper and a cheque of Rs.25,000. The Best Coach cheque of Rs. 25,000 was awarded to Beena Kerketa of St. Patrick’s High School, Jharkhand. G.S.S.S Alakhpura, Bhiwani, Haryana was awarded a cheque of Rs.40,000 for the Best School. Anita Dungdung of St. Patrick’s High School, Jharkhand was awarded the Best Player Trophy and a cheque of Rs.40,000.
The Runner’s Up of the tournament received Rs. 2,00,000 along with the runners-up trophy, which was presented by Air Marshal P.K Ghosh, Director General (Administration).
The Winners of the Subroto Cup were presented the Winner’s Trophy by the Chief Guest along with a cheque of Rs. 3,50,000.
