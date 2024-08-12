70th All India Railway Table Tennis Championship Begins At NFR

The 70th All India Railway Table Tennis Championship (Men & Women) for the 2024-2025 season commenced on Monday at the NF Railway Indoor Stadium, Maligaon, Guwahati.
The event, organized by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), was inaugurated by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager/NFR, who performed the ceremonial flag hoisting and addressed the gathering. Senior officials from NFR and the NF Railway Sports Association (NFRSA) were also present.
Sandeep Sharma, President of NFRSA, extended a warm welcome to the participating players and officials. The championship is scheduled to run for five days, concluding on August 16, 2024.
A total of 19 teams representing various zonal railways of Indian Railways are competing in the tournament, including 13 men's teams and 6 women's teams. Approximately 180 individuals, including players, coaches, officials, referees, and Railway Sports Promotion Board Observers, are participating. The championship features national players who have represented India in various international events.
Key participants include top-seeded male players Jeet Chandra, Anirban Ghosh, Akash Pal, and Ronit Bhanja, and prominent female players Sutirtha Mukherjee, Poymantee Baisya, and Moumita Dutta.
The NF Railway aims to foster new talent in sports through such initiatives, contributing to the overall development and promotion of athletics within Indian Railways.