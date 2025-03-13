70th Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Trophy Final Underway at Judges Field

Guwahati is set to witness an exciting showdown as the final of the 70th Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Trophy takes place today at Judges Field. The highly anticipated match features NorthEast United FC facing Northeast Frontier Railway under floodlights at 5:30 PM.

The grand event is being graced by several eminent personalities, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sports Minister Nandita Garlosa, Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Guwahati Sports Association Secretary and BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, Northeast Frontier Railway General Manager Chetan Kumar Srivastava, retired Army officer Ranapratap Kalita, State Bank of India Chief General Manager S. Radhakrishnan, Assam Football Association Secretary Dr. Sangrang Brahma, and Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi’s son Balin Bordoloi, among others.

Both teams are fully prepared for the much-awaited final clash. With the Chief Minister already present at the venue, he greeted the players and officially inaugurated the game.

A large crowd has gathered to witness this historic football final, which remains a significant sporting event in Assam. In a noteworthy development, this year’s final is being officiated by four women referees, marking a milestone in the tournament’s history.

As the match kicks off, excitement runs high, setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

