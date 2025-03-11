Mumbai City FC Storm Into ISL Playoffs With 2-0 Win Over Bengaluru FC

Mumbai City FC secured their place in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 playoffs with a decisive 2-0 victory over Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday. The win saw the Islanders finish the league season in sixth place with 36 points, while Bengaluru FC, under the guidance of Gerard Zaragoza, concluded their campaign with 38 points.

The visitors wasted no time asserting their dominance, relentlessly pressing Bengaluru’s backline from the outset. Their attacking cohesion was evident early on, with Jorge Ortiz striking the crossbar with a fierce left-footed effort after receiving a precise pass from Lallianzuala Chhangte inside the 18-yard box.

Mumbai City continued to pile on the pressure, and their efforts bore fruit in the eighth minute. Nikolaos Karelis set up captain Lallianzuala Chhangte in the penalty area, and the winger clinically slotted the ball into the middle of the net with his right foot to give the Islanders an early lead.

Bengaluru FC attempted to respond with a tactical shift, as Ryan Williams and Vinith Venkatesh tested Mumbai’s defense with long-range strikes around the 28th minute. However, Mumbai City’s disciplined defensive setup ensured those efforts were neutralized.

Karelis, demonstrating sharp awareness, earned a penalty with his deft footwork in the 37th minute. The Greek forward confidently stepped up and dispatched the spot-kick into the bottom right corner, doubling Mumbai City FC’s advantage.

Chhangte and Ortiz continued to orchestrate Mumbai’s offensive forays, linking up in the 56th minute for another close attempt, though Ortiz’s shot was off target. Bengaluru FC’s talisman Sunil Chhetri spearheaded efforts to stage a comeback, setting up Edgar Mendez with a well-directed header in the 67th minute, but the latter’s shot drifted just wide of the right post.

Chhangte remained at the heart of Mumbai’s attacking play, seamlessly blending creativity with goal-scoring intent. In the 79th minute, he set up Vikram Partap Singh for a long-range attempt, but Bengaluru FC goalkeeper produced a fine save to deny the effort. Despite their late push, the hosts failed to break through, and Mumbai City FC walked away with a crucial three points, cementing their place in the playoffs.

Key Performer of the Match: Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC)

Chhangte delivered an exceptional performance, completing 29 of his 34 attempted passes, registering a goal, creating three goal-scoring opportunities, and contributing defensively with one tackle and clearance each.

What’s Next?

Both Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will now shift their focus to the ISL playoffs, where they will battle for a spot in the championship rounds.