A Tribute Beyond Music: Rhino Cup T20 2025 Inaugurated in Honour of Zubeen

The Rhino Club of Faridabad has organised the “Rhino Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2025”. The tournament was inaugurated with a heartfelt tribute to the late Zubeen Garg, fondly remembered as the soul of the Assamese nation.

The opening ceremony began with a moment of silence and a floral tribute to Zubeen Garg.

A total of 18 cricket teams from across the Delhi-NCR and Northeast India region have joined the competition, turning the event into a vibrant confluence of talent and friendship.

The participating teams are expected to play a series of thrilling matches over the coming days.

Speaking at the event, organisers from Rhino Club shared that the idea behind this year’s tournament was not only to promote cricket but also to honour an icon who inspired generations. “Zubeen da was not just a singer — he was a symbol of Assam’s spirit. Through this tournament, we want to keep that spirit alive as he also loved cricket and other sports,” said one of the organisers.

The Sadin-Pratidin media group has partnered as the official media partner, extending full support.

The organisers expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the participating teams, supporters, and sponsors for joining hands to make the Rhino Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2025 a resounding success.

