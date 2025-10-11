Assam Cricket Association Elects New Committee

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) concluded its Annual General Meeting today, during which the new committee was officially announced.

The leadership team is now headed by Tarang Gogoi as President, with Ramen Dutta as Vice-President, Sanatan Das as Secretary, Rajinder Singh as Joint Secretary, and Anupam Deka as the Treasurer.

Additionally, Mukutanan Bhattacharya was elected to the Apex Council, while Rajdip Oza and Sudip Chakraborty secured positions on the Governing Council.

Notably, all candidates were elected unopposed.

Following the announcement, the newly elected office bearers formally assumed their responsibilities. President Tarang Gogoi highlighted the committee’s ambitious plans for the upcoming season:

“We have decided to launch the Assam Premier League (APL). Preparations for this year’s APL will begin soon. Our goal is to give cricket in Assam a fresh momentum and ensure the state is ready to host the upcoming Test and T20 matches in Guwahati.”

Also Read: No Bollywood, Only Zubeen: ACA Announces Special Tribute at ICC Event