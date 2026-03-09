Abhijit Bhattacharya Wins IOC GEDI Champions Award; Ceremony in Birmingham on July 9

Abhijit Bhattacharya has been named the global winner of the 2025 International Olympic Committee (IOC) Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (GEDI) Champions Award, recognising his work in promoting inclusive participation in sport. The award will be formally presented at a ceremony in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on July 9.

Bhattacharya, a former captain of the Indian national volleyball team and founder of the Brahmaputra Volleyball League, was recognised for using sport as a platform to expand opportunities for women, youth and marginalised communities in Northeast India. Through grassroots initiatives, his programmes have encouraged greater participation of girls and young people while promoting values of inclusion and equal access to sport.

The IOC’s GEDI Champions Awards honour individuals and organisations whose work advances gender equality, diversity and inclusion in sport and society, aligning with the Olympic Movement’s commitment to ensuring sport is accessible to all, regardless of gender, background or ability.

Bhattacharya’s recognition also places a spotlight on community-driven sports initiatives emerging from India’s Northeast, highlighting how local programmes can contribute to the global Olympic agenda of equality and inclusive participation.

