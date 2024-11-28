Abhijit Bhattacharya Made Assam's Chef de Mission For 38th National Games

Former Indian Volleyball team captain Abhijit Bhattacharya will be the Chef de Mission of the Assam contingent at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14, 2025.

The decision was communicated by Assam Olympic Association (AOA) General Secretary Lakhya Konwar to the Indian Olympic Association. “As directed by the Hon’ble President of Assam Olympic Association, I have the honour to inform you that Shri Abhijit Bhattacharya, Former Captain of the Indian National Volleyball Team has been appointed as the CHEF DE MISSION for Assam Contingent of 38th National Games, 2025 to be held in Uttarakhand,” the letter read.

A look into his career

Abhijit Bhattacharya, a former captain of the Indian volleyball team, played over 100 matches for the national side between 1995 and 2005. Now 44 and retired from professional play, Bhattacharya is employed full-time in the CSR and Sustainability Department of ONGC. Despite his corporate role, he continues to drive a volleyball revolution in Assam.

In 2020, Bhattacharya founded the Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL) with just 50 teams. Today, the league has grown significantly, featuring over 300 teams from more than 100 villages across Assam. The previous edition of the league saw participation from over 5,000 children from rural areas. The event, which was live-streamed, also saw villagers offering lodging and food to the visiting teams, highlighting the strong community support for the initiative.

In addition to his work with the BVL, Bhattacharya remains actively involved in India's top volleyball competition, the Prime Volleyball League. He served as the general manager for the Mumbai Meteors in the last edition and continues to be a passionate advocate for the sport's growth in the country. His efforts have not only elevated the profile of volleyball in Assam but also contributed to the development of the sport on a national level.