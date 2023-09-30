WC 2023: India Vs England Warm-Up Match Called Off As Rain Plays Spoilsport

Notably, Guwahati will host four warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup.

Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium was snubbed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from hosting a World Cup 2023 match when the ICC announced the schedule for the tournament to be held in India back in the month of June.

According to ICC's schedule, Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium will see four warm-up matches starting from September 29 and going on till October 3.