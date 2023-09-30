WC 2023: India Vs England Warm-Up Match Called Off As Rain Plays Spoilsport

The excitement of the cricket fans in Guwahati was ruined as the continuous rainfall ahead of the warm-up match between India and England at Barsapara Stadium led to the cancellation of the match on Saturday.
Heavy and continuous rainfall lashed Guwahati city today moments after India won the toss and chose to bat against England. This led to a delay in the match, however, it is now called off.
The warm-up match was scheduled to be played at 2 pm this afternoon.
Earlier today, the cricket fans cheered for team India as they arrived at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, ahead of the warm-up match against England.
Notably, Guwahati will host four warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup.
Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium was snubbed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from hosting a World Cup 2023 match when the ICC announced the schedule for the tournament to be held in India back in the month of June.
According to ICC's schedule, Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium will see four warm-up matches starting from September 29 and going on till October 3.