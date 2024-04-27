ACA Demonstrates Social Responsibility with 'Ashroi' Residential Project

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has undertaken a commendable initiative towards social welfare with the establishment of a residential project adjacent to the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Named 'Ashroi', this shelter home aims to provide housing for underprivileged families in the vicinity.
A total of 25 shelter homes have been constructed at a cost of Rs 2.84 crore under the banner of the Bapu Ambedkar Colony.
In a formal ceremony, these homes were officially handed over to the deserving families, marking a significant step towards alleviating housing challenges faced by the less fortunate.
BCCI Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia presided over the handing over ceremony, joined by ACA Secretary Tridib Konwar and Joint Secretary Rajinder Singh. Their presence underscored the collaborative effort between sports organizations and social welfare initiatives.
In parallel, the ACA Barsapara Stadium has witnessed upgrades to its infrastructure, particularly on the second floor, catering to the requirements of IPL and international matches. Special provisions have been made for VIP and VVIP attendees, ensuring a comfortable experience for spectators.
Moreover, the second floor renovation project aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Assam's ethnic communities. Walls adorned with Gamosas from various ethnic groups serve as a tribute to the region's diverse identity, fostering a sense of pride and inclusivity among visitors and players alike.