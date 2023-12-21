ACA Lays Foundation Stone For Pavilion, Cricket Ground In Naharkatia

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) took a major stride in enhancing cricket infrastructure in the state by initiating the construction of a new pavilion and cricket ground in Naharkatia. The event, which took place on Thursday, was attended by notable figures such as ACA President Taranga Gogoi, ACA Secretary Tridib Konwar, members of the Apex Council, and Naharkatia Sports Association President Jagadish Rajkhowa.