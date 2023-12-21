ACA Lays Foundation Stone For Pavilion, Cricket Ground In Naharkatia

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) took a major stride in enhancing cricket infrastructure in the state by initiating the construction of a new pavilion and cricket ground in Naharkatia. The event, which took place on Thursday, was attended by notable figures such as ACA President Taranga Gogoi, ACA Secretary Tridib Konwar, members of the Apex Council, and Naharkatia Sports Association President Jagadish Rajkhowa.
This effort highlights the ACA's continuous dedication to enhancing cricket facilities throughout all areas of Assam. The recently constructed pavilion and ground in Naharkatia will offer up-and-coming cricketers a contemporary venue to refine their abilities and cultivate their aspirations in the sport.
Speaking at the ceremony, Taranga Gogoi emphasized the importance of grassroots development in strengthening the state's cricketing ecosystem. He expressed his gratitude to the local community and cricket enthusiasts for their unwavering support, acknowledging their crucial role in making this project a reality.
Tridib Konwar reiterated Gogoi's feelings, emphasizing the organization's commitment to offering fair chances to cricketers throughout Assam. He expressed assurance that the new center in Naharkatia will play a major role in discovering and fostering cricketing potential in the area.
The project is expected to be finished at an estimated expense of around Rs 2 crore. It will include five central wickets, a training area, and a well-equipped pavilion.
This article focuses on the commitment of the Assam Cricket Association to enhancing cricket facilities at the local level, nurturing a promising future for the sport across the entire state.