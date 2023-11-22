Australia Tour of India: Ex-ACA VP Porikshit Dutta Appointed as Match Observer

Former Vice President of Assam Cricket Association Porikshit Dutta has been appointed as an observer for the inaugural match of the IDFC First Bank Australia tour of India.
The match is scheduled to take place on November 23, 2023, in Visakhapatnam.
Dutta has already served the position on several occasions in the past.
Earlier, the Men’s Selection Committee announced the squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank 5-match T20I series against Australia and Suryakumar Yadav has been given the charge of the captaincy.
Indian Batter Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru.
Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati will be hosting the 3rd T-20 match between India and Australia on November 28, 2023.
India’s squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar