ACA Plays Down Incidents That Halted Play In Ind Vs SA Match In Guwahati

Following two incidents that disrupted the India – South Africa match played at the Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati on Monday, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) on Monday played them down, calling both incidents a common occurrence.

The ACA mentioned footages of the snake on the field should be shown on Discovery and National Geographic channels as to how the snakes were swiftly removed from the ground without causing any harm to them.

Addressing the media today on the incident when a light tower went out causing the game to be paused for a moment, the ACA said that a malfunction in the MCB caused the floodlights to go out.

The governing body for cricket in Assam said, “Not a single ball was missed due to the incident. It is a common occurrence. There was fault with the MCB due to which the light tower went out.”

The ACA thanked reporters and media persons for covering yesterday’s match and providing all updates leading the showpiece encounter in Guwahati.

Speaking further on the issue at hand, ACA said, “The lights went out for a short while as the MCB tripped. It takes 15 minutes of time for the lights turn on again, which caused the delay. It is very common and happens all over the world.”

“Metal Halide technology which is used in the floodlights have been in place for the last 10 years. We will now take steps to replace them with LED lights,” they said.

Meanwhile, speaking on another questionable incident involving a snake entering the field of play that stopped the match for a while, ACA said that fans were left entertained due to it.

ACA said, “A snake was spotted during the match and the fans were entertained for a while. This is not the first such incident. Similar instances have occurred around the world. A snake coming out in such a large area is not a very big issue.”