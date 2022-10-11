ACA Secretary Devajit Saikia Files Nomination for BCCI Joint Secretary

Assam Cricket Association Secretary Devajit Saikia filed his nomination on Tuesday for the upcoming election of BCCI.

Saikia filed nomination for the post of Joint Secretary in BCCI.

The BCCI election results will be declared on October 18.

Meanwhile, the post of ACA Secretary will be vacant if Saikia is elected and Tridip Konwar is likely to become the secretary.

Moreover, former Indian cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup winning team Roger Binny is likely to be the next BCCI President replacing Sourav Ganguly while BJP MLA Ashish Shelar is likely to be the Treasurer replacing Arun Dhumal as per sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Jay Shah will retain his position as the BCCI Secretary.