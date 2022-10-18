ACA Secy Devajit Saikia Elected as BCCI Joint Secy

The results of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) election was declared on Tuesday and Assam Cricket Association Secretary Devajit Saikia has been elected as the Joint Secretary.

Saikia was elected unopposed during the Annual General Meeting held at Hotel Taj in Mumbai.

As Devajit Saikia is elected as the joint secretary, the post for ACA secretary is vacant which is likely to be filled by Tridip Konwar.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer and member of the 1983 World Cup winning team Roger Binny was elected as the BCCI president and Jay Shah retained his position as the BCCI Secretary.