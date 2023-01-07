BCCI Testing Guwahati As Possible Host For 2023 World Cup Match: ACA Prez

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may be looking at Guwahati as a possible venue to host a World Cup match, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) President Taranga Gogoi said on Saturday.

Addressing the media ahead of the ODI match between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be held at the ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on January 10, Taranga Gogoi remained hopeful that this was the BCCI testing the ACA's ability to successfully conduct an ODI match, with India all set to host the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup in the final quarter of the year.

Apart from the ACA President, the joint presser was addressed by BCCI Joint Secretary Devajit Lon Saikia, Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Borah, Kamrup Metropolitan district Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha and Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Hiranya Kumar Barman.

Taranga Gogoi said, "ACA has taken all possible steps to ensure the smooth conduction of the game. Most people have this question regarding the use of our Guwahati stadium for hosting World Cup matches for the 2023 ODI World Cup. On that regard, I would like to mention that ACA has done and will continue to do everything to ensure that BCCI looks towards Guwahati as a possible destination."

He said, "I believe by handing us the opportunity to host this ODI match between India and Sri Lanka, BCCI is trying out our capability in hosting an ODI match. We are looking forward to hosting this match successfully and ask for the help of all citizens in ensuring that everything goes well."

The ACA President stated that ahead of the match, preparations are in full swing. "We have taken care of everything. From allotment of food vendors inside, purchasing of generators for electricity issues, fogging for mosquitoes and spraying of chemicals to keep snakes at bay, we are taking the opportunity very seriously and all hands are on deck," assured Gogoi.

Laying out more information on the table, the ACA President informed that players from both sides have started to arrive and the teams will be in Guwahati by tomorrow. He said, "After all the players arrive, there will be training sessions on Monday ahead of the match on Tuesday."