ACA Women’s Challenger Trophy 2025 Set to Kick Off on May 22 in Guwahati

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) is all set to roll out the ACA Women’s Challenger Trophy 2025 — a thrilling 50-over tournament aimed at unearthing and nurturing top-tier women’s cricket talent from across the state. Scheduled from May 22 to May 26, the action-packed event promises a showcase of skill, strategy, and sporting spirit.

Advertisment

Four formidable teams — Digaru Viranganas, Kapili Princess, Barak Queens, and Subhansiri Champs — will clash in this high-stakes competition. Matches will be held daily across two premier venues: the Annexe Ground, ACA Stadium in Guwahati, and the ACA CA Ground, Fulung, North Guwahati, with two games played each day during the league phase.

The top two teams at the end of the round-robin stage will face off in the grand finale on May 26, set to take place at the Annexe Ground, ACA Stadium.

The ACA Women’s Challenger Trophy underscores the Association’s ongoing commitment to the growth and promotion of women’s cricket in Assam. It aims to serve as a vital platform for budding cricketers to gain competitive exposure and take confident strides toward the national stage.

The Assam Cricket Association has extended its best wishes to all participating teams and has called upon cricket lovers across the state to come forward and support the stars of tomorrow in this celebration of women’s cricketing excellence.

Also Read: Goa, Gujarat Shine as Khelo India Beach Games 2025 Begin in Diu