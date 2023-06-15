ACC Announces 4 Asia Cup 2023 Matches In Pakistan

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday announced a hybrid model for hosting the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 with Pakistan handed the responsibility for hosting four of the 13 matches with the other nine matches to be played in Sri Lanka.
The tournament will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal, who will compete against each other in the ODI format from August 31 to September 17, 2023.
In an official statement, ACC announced the dates and revealed that the competition will be held in two groups with two teams from each qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will play in the final.
The ACC statement read, "We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches. The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka."
It further said, "The 2023 Edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final."
"We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to witness this celebration of cricket at its finest," added the official ACC statement.
It may be noted that as of now the venues and fixtures are yet to be announced by the ACC.