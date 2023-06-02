Assam's Uma Chetry To Keep Wickets For India At ACC Women's Asia Cup

Assam's woman cricketer Uma Chetry will keep wickets in the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Women's Asia Cup 2023 after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the India 'A' squad on Friday.
The tournament is set to start in Hong Kong on June 12 and the Indian team including Uma Chetry will be featuring in it.
Team India has been slotted in Group A and will begin their campaign on June 13 facing Hong Kong at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.
There will eight teams featuring in the tournament who have been divided into two Groups - Group A and Group B.
Alongside India and Hong Kong, Group A features Thailand 'A' and Pakistan 'A', while Group B contains Bangladesh 'A', Sri Lanka 'A', Malaysia, and United Arab Emirates.
India 'A' squad in full:Shweta Sehrawat (Captain), Soumya Tiwari (vice-captain), Trisha Gongadi, Muskan Malik, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), Mamatha Madiwala (wicketkeeper), Titas Sadhu, Yashasri S, Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap, B Anusha.