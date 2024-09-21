Afghanistan Secures Historic ODI Series Win Against South Africa

Afghanistan's cricket team achieved a remarkable milestone by claiming their first-ever One Day International (ODI) series victory against South Africa. On Friday, September 20, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan triumphed over the Proteas by 177 runs, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Celebrating his 26th birthday in style, Rashid Khan showcased his bowling prowess with outstanding figures of 5 for 19 in 9 overs. Chasing a daunting target of 312, South Africa needed to surpass the West Indies' record of 285 for the highest successful run-chase at Sharjah, established in 1993. However, the South African batting lineup faltered under pressure, collapsing for just 134 runs in 34.2 overs.
Opting to bat first, Afghanistan posted an impressive total of 311 for 4. The opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Riaz Hassan set the stage with an 88-run partnership. While Hassan departed for 29, Gurbaz continued to shine, scoring his seventh ODI century and breaking Mohammad Shahzad's record for the most centuries by an Afghan batter, finishing with 105 runs, which included 10 fours and 3 sixes. Rahmat Shah contributed a valuable 50 runs to the innings. Azmatullah Omarzai then accelerated the scoring, blasting 86 runs off 50 balls, featuring 5 fours and 6 sixes.
South Africa's bowling attack, including Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqaba Peter, and Aiden Markram, each claimed a wicket, while left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin, although wicketless, restricted runs effectively, conceding only 39 in 10 overs.
The South African innings began steadily, with captain Temba Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi forming a partnership of 73 runs for the opening wicket. However, after Omarzai dismissed Bavuma for 38, the innings unraveled dramatically, with South Africa losing 10 wickets for just 61 runs in a mere 20.1 overs.
Rashid Khan spearheaded Afghanistan's bowling attack, claiming the wickets of De Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, and Wiaan Mulder. Notably, Rashid became the first bowler to achieve a five-wicket haul on his birthday. Nangeyalia Kharote also delivered a stellar performance, finishing with figures of 4 for 26 in 6.2 overs, including the wicket of Lungi Ngidi, concluding the match decisively for Afghanistan.