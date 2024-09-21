Afghanistan Secures Historic ODI Series Win Against South Africa

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan posted an impressive total of 311 for 4. The opening pair of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Riaz Hassan set the stage with an 88-run partnership. While Hassan departed for 29, Gurbaz continued to shine, scoring his seventh ODI century and breaking Mohammad Shahzad's record for the most centuries by an Afghan batter, finishing with 105 runs, which included 10 fours and 3 sixes. Rahmat Shah contributed a valuable 50 runs to the innings. Azmatullah Omarzai then accelerated the scoring, blasting 86 runs off 50 balls, featuring 5 fours and 6 sixes.