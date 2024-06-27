South Africa Storms into T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

In a dominant display, South Africa thrashed Afghanistan by nine wickets to secure a spot in the Twenty20 World Cup final, marking a historic breakthrough after a series of semifinal disappointments.
Reeza Hendricks' quickfire innings, including a decisive six and four off consecutive deliveries, propelled South Africa to an emphatic victory, chasing down Afghanistan's paltry 56 runs with ease in just the ninth over.
It was South Africa's first triumph in eight World Cup semifinals across one-day and T20 formats, setting the stage for a potential maiden World Cup title. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Afghanistan faltered early against South Africa's pace attack, losing crucial wickets in rapid succession. Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada spearheaded the bowling attack, restricting Afghanistan to a mere 56 runs in 11.5 overs.
Tabraiz Shamsi's three crucial wickets further dismantled Afghanistan's batting lineup, with Azmattullah Omarzai top-scoring with just 10 runs. In response, South Africa only lost opener Quinton de Kock in their chase, underscoring their dominance throughout the tournament.
Reflecting on the victory, Kagiso Rabada expressed confidence in South Africa's capabilities to clinch the title, stating, “We 100% believe that this is the team.” South Africa, undefeated in the tournament so far, awaits the winner of the England-India semifinal clash, with the final scheduled for Saturday at Kensington Oval.
Afghanistan, making their first appearance in the semifinals, showcased strong performances earlier in the tournament but faltered under pressure in the crucial match against South Africa.