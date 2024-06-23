Afghanistan Secures Historic Victory Over Australia in T20 World Cup

Match Highlights

· Toss and Batting: Australia won the toss and opted to field, a decision that Afghanistan capitalized on with a strong opening partnership. The Afghan openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, laid a solid foundation, reaching 64/0 at the halfway mark of their innings.

· Batting Display: Gurbaz and Zadran both scored half-centuries, unsettling Australia's bowlers with aggressive stroke play. However, Australia fought back with crucial wickets in the latter overs, restricting Afghanistan to 148/6 in 20 overs.

· Bowling Response: Afghanistan's bowlers, led by Naveen-ul-Haq and Gulbadin Naib, struck early blows to Australia's top order. Naib's four-wicket haul, including a historic hat-trick, dismantled Australia's batting lineup, leaving them struggling at 127 all out.

· Final Outcome: Despite Glenn Maxwell's resilient half-century, Afghanistan's disciplined fielding and effective bowling sealed a famous victory. Australia fell short by 22 runs, marking Afghanistan's first-ever win over them in international T20 cricket.