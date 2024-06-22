ICC T20 WC: India Inch Closer To Semifinals, Beat Bangladesh By 50 Runs

India advanced towards semifinal qualification by defeating Bangladesh by 50 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights match in Antigua on Saturday. The standout performances came from Hardik Pandya's all-round brilliance and a lethal spell by Kuldeep Yadav.
India now leads the Group 1 points table with two wins from two matches. They are set to face second-placed Australia on June 24. Bangladesh, with two losses, sits at the bottom and is out of the semifinal race.
Bangladesh began their chase of 197 runs with Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das showing positive intent. Tanzid attacked Arshdeep Singh, while Litton took on Axar Patel. However, their 35-run partnership ended when Hardik Pandya dismissed Litton for 13 runs.
At the end of the powerplay, Bangladesh was 42/1. They reached the 50-run mark in 7.5 overs, but their momentum was disrupted by Kuldeep Yadav, who trapped skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto leg-before-wicket for 29. Bangladesh was 66/2 in 9.4 overs.
Kuldeep struck again, dismissing Towhid Hridoy for 4 runs, leaving Bangladesh at 76/3 in 11.1 overs. Shanto and Shakib al Hasan attempted to revive the innings, but Kuldeep removed Shakib for 11 runs. Bangladesh was 98/4 in 13.3 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah then claimed the crucial wicket of Shanto, who scored 40 off 32 balls. Bangladesh continued to lose wickets and ended their innings at 146/8 in 20 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav was the top wicket-taker with figures of 3/19. Bumrah and Arshdeep also contributed significantly with two wickets each, while Pandya chipped in with one wicket.
Earlier in the match, Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 50 guided India to 196/5. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli opened for India, putting on a 39-run partnership. Rohit was dismissed after a quick 23 runs.
Kohli continued to build the innings, scoring 37 runs before falling to Tanzim Hasan Sakib. India was 77/3 in 8.3 overs. Rishabh Pant then added 36 runs, while Shivam Dube contributed 34 runs. Pandya's unbeaten 50, including four fours and three sixes, propelled India to a strong total.
For Bangladesh, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain took two wickets each, while Shakib Al Hasan claimed one wicket.
India's comprehensive performance highlights their strength as they move closer to securing a semifinal spot in the T20 World Cup.