Afghanistan T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Team Players and Name

Australia's T20 World Cup 2024 squad, under the leadership of Mitch Marsh, blends seasoned veterans with promising newcomers. Notable selections include Ashton Agar and Cameron Green, while the fast-bowling lineup boasts formidable talents such as Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood. Steve Smith has been left out of the squad in a surprising strategic shift. Final adjustments to the team can be made until the deadline of May 25.
Cricket Australia has officially announced its 15-player roster for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which will be held in the United States and the West Indies from June 1 to 29. The announcement, made on May 1, 2024, highlights a squad the Selection Chair believes is well-balanced and capable of performing well in the tournament.
Despite this, the selection process has left some in-form and deserving players out of the final cut, sparking discussions among cricket enthusiasts.
Hashmatullah Shahidi, who captained Afghanistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, has been left out of the T20 World Cup lineup.
His last appearance in a T20 International was in 2022.
Nangyal Kharoti, who made his international debut against Ireland in March 2024, has earned a spot in the squad.
The 20-year-old took five wickets in three matches during that series, with an impressive economy rate of 5.90.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Ishaq, who represented Afghanistan in the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cups in 2020 and 2022, has also secured a place in the squad.
Rashid Khan will lead the spin attack, supported by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Nangyal Kharoti, and the experienced Mohammad Nabi. In the pace department, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmad, and Fazalhaq Farooq have maintained their spots, strengthening Afghanistan's fast-bowling lineup.