Australia T20 World Cup Squad 2024: Complete List of Team Players and Name

Australia's T20 World Cup 2024 squad, under the leadership of Mitch Marsh, blends seasoned veterans with promising newcomers. Notable selections include Ashton Agar and Cameron Green, while the fast-bowling lineup boasts formidable talents such as Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood. Steve Smith has been left out of the squad in a surprising strategic shift. Final adjustments to the team can be made until the deadline of May 25.

Cricket Australia has officially announced its 15-player roster for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which will be held in the United States and the West Indies from June 1 to 29. The announcement, made on May 1, 2024, highlights a squad the Selection Chair believes is well-balanced and capable of performing well in the tournament.

Despite this, the selection process has left some in-form and deserving players out of the final cut, sparking discussions among cricket enthusiasts.

Key Details of Australia's T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Mitch Marsh was appointed as captain, marking a significant leadership role for him.

First T20 World Cup absence since 2014, signaling a change in team composition.

Ashton Agar and Cameron Green return after nearly 18 months away from T20I, reflecting selectors' confidence in their abilities.

Nathan Ellis (death-over specialist), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood form a strong fast-bowling lineup, enhancing Australia's prospects for success.

Australia T20 World Cup Squad 2024

Here is the complete list of Team Players: