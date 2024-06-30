After King Kohli, Hitman Rohit Sharma Announces His Retirement from T20 Internationals

Following India's triumphant win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024, captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that he has played his final international match in the T20 format. His announcement came shortly after Virat Kohli declared his own retirement from T20Is.
"This was my last game as well," Sharma revealed during the post-match press conference, echoing Kohli's earlier statement. "I've enjoyed it since the time I started playing this format. There’s no better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this."
Reflecting on his career and the victory, Sharma expressed his deep satisfaction: "This is what I wanted - I wanted to win the cup," he said, saluting the room to applause from the media. He dedicated the T20 World Cup triumph to coach Rahul Dravid, acknowledging his immense contribution to Indian cricket over the past two decades. "What he has done for Indian cricket for the past 20, 25 years, this was the only thing left. I am very happy on behalf of the entire team that we could do this for him."
Sharma also praised his teammates, highlighting the performances of the retiring Kohli, as well as bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah. "I am very lucky to have players like this in my squad, players who are playing for me and Team India - really, really grateful and thankful as well."
When asked if this was the best moment of his career, Sharma agreed it was certainly among the highlights. "This has to be the greatest time. I can say that. It's only because of how desperately I wanted to win this. All the runs that I've scored in all these years, it does matter but I'm not big on stats and all of that. Winning games for India, winning trophies for India - that is what I look forward to all the time."
Rohit Sharma's departure from T20 internationals marks the end of an era, with his leadership and batting prowess leaving an indelible mark on Indian cricket.