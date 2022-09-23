AIFF President Meets Odisha CM Over Preparations For U-17 Women's WC

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran on Thursday called on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to discuss Bhubaneswar's preparation as one of the locations for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022.

The two AIFF officials also met with Sports Odisha Secretary Vineel Krishna, to discuss the infrastructural facilities that the city of Bhubaneswar will be providing to the teams that will participate in the World Cup. They discussed at length the readiness of Bhubaneswar as one of the three venues for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and thanked the Chief Minister and Vineel Krishna for their continued support of Indian Football.

"Bhubaneswar looks well prepared to host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022. Extremely happy to visit our U-17 Women's Team at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) campus and interact with the girls and coaching staff who are preparing for a historic appearance in the World Cup," Chaubey said.

"Meeting Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gave me the opportunity to thank him personally for the great support his government is extending to football in general, and for hosting the U-17 Women's World Cup in particular," he further said.