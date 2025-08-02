Ajaraie Hat-Trick Fires NEUFC to Strong Durand Cup Start

Defending champions NorthEast United FC kicked off their 134th IndianOil Durand Cup campaign in style with a commanding 3-1 victory over Malaysian Armed Forces FT (ATM FA) in their Group E opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong. Leading the charge was Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who netted a sensational hat-trick (23’, 29’, 70’) to give the Highlanders a flying start to their title defence.

Ajaraie, last season’s Indian Super League top scorer, wasted little time in opening his account for the 2025–26 season. Debutant Andres Rodriguez set up the opener with a perfectly weighted through ball in the 23rd minute, which Ajaraie calmly slotted past the keeper with his left foot into the far corner.

Just six minutes later, the Moroccan was back on the scoresheet. Initiating a quick team move, Ajaraie played the ball out wide to Jithin M.S., who danced past defenders inside the box before unselfishly squaring it back. Ajaraie made no mistake from close range, smashing it into the roof of the net to double NEUFC’s lead.

ATM FA, under head coach Mohamad Khairil Hafiz Mohd. Zanggi, made five changes from their previous outing against Shillong Lajong FC, but struggled to contain the aggressive NEUFC frontline. The visitors’ best chance of the first half came just before the break, when Ibrahim Muhamat’s curling effort was expertly saved by goalkeeper Dipesh Chauhan.

NEUFC head coach Juan Pedro Benali stuck to his tried-and-tested 4-3-3 formation, with captain Miguel Zabaco marshalling the defence and Dipesh Chauhan in goal. The attacking trio of Ajaraie, Jithin, and Parthib Gogoi consistently troubled the Malaysian backline.

The second half saw a more balanced contest, with ATM FA showing renewed attacking intent. Muhammad Amir Faizal had a shot blocked in the 59th minute by substitute Lalbiakdika, who replaced Zabaco at halftime. Moments later, Nunez attempted a long-range strike, but it was easily gathered by the Malaysian keeper.

Despite ATM FA enjoying a brief spell of dominance, it was Ajaraie who once again stole the show. In the 70th minute, Bekey Oram delivered a lofted diagonal ball from the right half-space, finding Ajaraie in acres of space on the left. The Moroccan twisted past two defenders before curling a sublime left-footed shot into the bottom corner to complete his hat-trick and effectively seal the match.

Spanish forward Jairo Samperio nearly added a fourth for NEUFC in the 81st minute with a thunderous long-range effort that rattled the crossbar, drawing gasps from the 7,500-strong crowd, including NorthEast United co-owner and Bollywood actor John Abraham.

The Malaysian side managed to pull one back late in the game, as Muhammad Amir Faisal converted from close range in the 88th minute. However, it was too little, too late for the visitors, who were thoroughly outplayed for most of the contest.

With this confident 3-1 win, NorthEast United FC have sent a strong message to the rest of the field, reaffirming their ambitions to defend the prestigious title. Malaysian Armed Forces FT, despite flashes of promise, will need to regroup quickly ahead of their final group fixture.

About the Durand Cup

The Durand Cup, instituted in 1888 in Shimla, is Asia’s oldest and the world’s third-oldest football tournament. Organized by the Indian Armed Forces under the aegis of the Eastern Command, it has played a pivotal role in shaping India’s football legacy for well over a century.

Originally hosted in Shimla and later in New Delhi for over 70 years, the tournament relocated to Kolkata in 2019, where it has since grown into a multi-city, multi-state sporting event. The 134th edition marks a historic expansion, with matches being held across West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur.

Winners of the Durand Cup are awarded three iconic trophies:

The Durand Cup (rolling trophy)

The Shimla Trophy (rolling trophy)

The President’s Cup, which is presented as a permanent keepsake

